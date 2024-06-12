Update on Aaron Rodgers’ absence from New York Jets mandatory minicamp

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is absent from mandatory minicamp this week. It came as a big surprise with the multi-time NFL MVP facing a six-figure fine due to his absence.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh touched on Rodgers’ absence from camp earlier in the week, indicating that Rodgers wanted to attend an event that was “important to him.”

One day later, and it is being reported that “there’s no unrest inside the building. Connor Hughes of SNY reported that on Wednesday.

Saleh pretty much confirmed that himself.

“Aaron and I are on the exact same page,” the Jets head coach told reporters on Wednesday. “There’s no issue between Aaron or his teammates, for that matter.”

No drama between Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets

Despite Rodgers’ status as a divisive figure around the NFL, there is seemingly no issue between the veteran quarterback and his team.

Rodgers had taken part in voluntary organized team activities (OTAs) earlier in the offseason. His absence from mandatory minicamp apparently hasn’t created any issues for the Jets.

The future Hall of Famer is recovering from a torn Achilles he suffered a few snaps into his Jets career last season. He’ll be good to go for training camp.