Aaron Rodgers expresses thanks, gratitude in cryptic post

Aaron Rodgers provided potential clues about his future plans in a lengthy social media post Monday night.

The Green Bay quarterback expressed his “Monday Night Gratitude” to his ex-fiancee, actress Shailene Woodley, and his “past and current” Packers teammates on Instagram.

Rodgers, 38, and Woodley reportedly broke off their engagement last week, and there is speculation the four-time NFL MVP could break up with the Packers, too, after 17 seasons together.

In his post, Rodgers specifically thanked fellow Green Bay quarterbacks Jordan Love and Kurt Benkert, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur, former offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, former quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, wide receiver Randall Cobb and offensive tackle David Bakhtiari.

“To my teammates, past and current, you are the icing on the beautiful cake we call our job; football,” Rodgers wrote, in part. “The friendships that we have will transcend our collective time in this game and I am so thankful for the role that each of you have played in making my life that much better. I love you guys, and cherish the memories we’ve made.”

Rodgers won his fourth MVP award in 2021, passing for 4,115 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions in 16 starts.

However, the top-seeded Packers (13-4) lost their playoff opener at home to the San Francisco 49ers, kicking off another offseason of speculation about Rodgers’ future with the franchise.

Appearing on the “Pat McAfee Show” after the divisional playoff loss, Rodgers said “everything is definitely on the table,” including retirement, relocation or a return to Green Bay.

