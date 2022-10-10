Aaron Rodgers calls out Green Bay Packers teammate after Week 5 loss

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

In what may have been the most surprising outcome of Sunday’s Week 5 slate of games, the Green Bay Packers lost a 27-22 battle in London to the New York Giants. As we commonly see after a tough loss, players started pointing fingers at one another. Even back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers joined in on the fun.

It all started when Pro Bowl cornerback Jaire Alexander stated he wasn’t worried about his team moving to 3-2 on the season after their latest loss, following a week where they had to go to overtime just to get the win.

Here’s what Alexander had to say that sparked the criticism.

“I ain’t worried, but if we lose next week, then I’ll be worried. But it’s a new situation for everybody. New circumstances, sleep patterns. It’s a whole adjustment here in London.” Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander with an honest assessment after loss to Giants

Related: Aaron Jones criticizes Green Bay Packers’ decision-making on critical plays in Week 5 loss

Aaron Rodgers not pleased with Jaire Alexander’s comments

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Apparently, Rodgers didn’t take a liking to hearing “if we lose.” The Super Bowl-winning QB didn’t even want to hear the ‘L’ word being mentioned, not around him, not for his team. Rodgers didn’t bite his tongue when it came to addressing the issue in-house, but he also aired his grievances to the media as well.

“Frankly, I don’t like all this conversation about losing next week. I’m a firm believer in the power of words and manifestation. And we’ve got to check ourselves on that, because talking about that is not winning football. There was conversation about it in the locker room, and I don’t like it. Ja’s my guy, but we don’t need to be talking like that.” Aaron Rodgers on his beliefs and the power of positivity

This doesn’t seem like an issue that’s going to linger long-term. The Packers really aren’t used to losing, so it’s possible Rodgers had never shared this mindset with his teammates in the past. But it’s clear, after 18 seasons in the league, Rodgers doesn’t want to even think or hear about the chance of losing before it actually happens.

Related: Why the Green Bay Packers Super Bowl window is now closed