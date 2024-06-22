Super Bowl MVP blasts Aaron Rodgers for skipping New York Jets minicamp

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Remember when Aaron Rodgers skipped out on the New York Jets’ minicamp, and people couldn’t stop talking about it? We’re still not done.

For a while, the biggest topic of discussion was not only focused on Rodgers missing out on valuable time building chemistry with his receivers, but also on what could have possibly been more important than filling his role as the team leader.

Later, it was discovered that Rodgers was simply on vacation instead of at practice. Which, is a bit odd, to not reschedule or find another time during a months-long offseason to take a bit of a break.

Now, a former Super Bowl MVP — Julian Edelman — is ripping Rodgers for bailing on his teammates too.

“I think it’s a bad look for your leader, for whatever reason, to go and miss [a mandatory minicamp]. I was with Tom Brady in his 25th year or 23rd year, and he started missing OTAs here and there, but he never missed a mandatory minicamp. I just thought it was a bad look.” Julian Edelman blasting Aaron Rodgers’ minicamp absence

Edelman’s right, in that it is a bad look, and the optics will be even worse if the Jets do get off to a rough start. Yet, this is the four-time MVP’s fourth season, and he is coming off an Achilles tear. We’re guessing the brief absence won’t hold him back at all, especially since he has plenty of time to make up for it.

.@Edelman11 says Aaron Rodgers missing mandatory minicamp is a bad look:



"If they go 1-3, this is going to be such a big distraction for that locker room." pic.twitter.com/WLrwwgln2r — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 21, 2024

Related: See where Aaron Rodgers lands in Sportsnaut’s NFL QB Rankings