Aaron Judge will hit his 61st home run, New York Yankees fans need to let him work

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

After Aaron Judge turned down a $213.5 million dollar deal, the best option was to tear it up in 2022. He has exceeded that benchmark by a landslide as he anticipates his 61st home run. Entering today’s play, the California native leads the American League in all three categories to qualify for the Triple Crown.

Judge has a commanding lead in home runs (60) and RBI (128), albeit he needs to create a wider gap between his competition for the batting title. Boston’s Xander Bogaerts trails by two points (.314), with Minnesota’s Luis Arraez just one point shy of the shortstop phenom.

Hitting number 61 has become a burden for Judge, and Yankees fans need to sympathize with their star outfielder. The 30-year-old has practically carried the New York Yankees‘ offense for the entirety of 2022 and is inclined to do no less in what remains of the season.

The Yankees resume their four-game host of the Boston Red Sox as Gerrit Cole takes the bump. Judge was inserted in the leadoff spot, and the atmosphere in Yankee Stadium will continue its anticipation of his monumental feat.

Related: MLB MVP race 2022: Shohei Ohtani vs Aaron Judge for AL MVP, NL MVP watch

Aaron Judge’s presence is taken for granted

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The regular season is nearing its conclusion, and the Yankees’ roster is slowly obtaining full strength. The offense has been productive of late, and other resources outside of the Californian are contributing. Gleyber Torres continues to amaze in September (.300/.380/.557), and newcomer Harrison Bader has made an immediate impact (six RBI in first three games as a Yankee) retroactive to his debut on Tuesday.

As the season progressed and Judge’s numbers accumulated, the Yankees fanbase began to assume that he would reach base every at-bat. His presence is taken for granted, and there is a chance that Judge will depart from New York. He will enter free agency after the season, and an organization like the San Francisco Giants, who reside in his childhood state, may lure him away.

There is no doubt that the 30-year-old will exceed the 61 mark. However, the anxiety that fans have conveyed is overwhelming. The seats are packed with fans eager to witness the historical moment. Yes, Judge has been a juggernaut through thick and thin, but Yankees fans need to take a step back.

Related: Top MLB free agents of 2023: Jacob deGrom, Aaron Judge headline loaded free agent class

It appears that pitchers are avoiding the Yankees sluggeer

It’s a bit early to make an observation, although it appears that pitchers are avoiding the strike zone when number 99 takes the stand. After he blasted number 60 on Tuesday, Judge was walked four times between Boston and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Three of which were allowed by the Red Sox pitching staff last night. Ironically enough, manager Alex Cora claimed that they would challenge Judge instead of granting a free base by stating, “We will attack him, and the game will dictate what we do.”

It could be that the Red Sox were challenging Judge, and they inadvertently sent him to first base. Although, if that were the case, the pitches that were presented to Judge would have been fathomable to make contact. That was not the case. Cora has three games to back up his claim, and as of last night, it seems that the Red Sox are avoiding any pitches which he can barrel.

Related: MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, schedule and format