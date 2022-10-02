Aaron Judge will be many fans, and even Roger Maris, Jr.’s, ‘true’ home run king when he hits 62

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The most controversial topic, now that Aaron Judge matched the New York Yankees single-season home run record held by Roger Maris, is now the true home run record. Entering today, Judge can’t seem to break 61 and the feat of 62 is manipulating his approach at the plate. He was blanked six times across the three-game homestand against the Baltimore Orioles and has just four games to surpass Maris. Additionally, pitchers have taken precautions when Judge enters the box and don’t give him much of a chance. Aside from the Orioles.

Barry Bonds has sole possession of the MLB record, after smacking 73 bombs in 2001. However, many have challenged the San Francisco Giants’ great’s place in history. Bonds had severe ties with the Bay Area Laboratory Co-operative after some evidence indicated his use of performance-enhancing substances.

It was quite alarming when Bonds went from 49 home runs to blasting 73 a year later. Players like Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire, who traded 60+ HR seasons in the late 90s, have been found guilty of dabbling in PEDs.

If Judge ultimately hits number 62 in the remaining games, many will actually consider it the real single-season home run record. Let’s take a look at the case for Judge possibly becoming the “true” home run king.

Questions around Barry Bonds and 73

While the use of PEDs is not viable, the true home run king is subjective. It doesn’t appear that MLB regulators and officials will detract Bonds’ mark. It will always be a part of history and it’s truly a matter of opinion.

McGwire hit consecutive 60+ home run seasons in 1998 and ’99 and admitted his use of steroids when he hit 70 bombs. Sosa on the other hand denied the allegations but was later found positive for steroids. He hit 60+ in ’99 and 2001 but still lead the league with 50 in 2000. On the flip side, Judge has supposedly hit 61 clean homers as well as Maris who did it in 1961.

As for Judge, who is nearly two decades removed from the steroids era, hitting 60 home runs is beyond scarce in modern-day baseball. Sosa and Bonds both hit over 60 in 2001 and no player has reached that milestone since. It’s only monumental for Judge, considering that many people write off Bonds’ record. He lived through the steroids era and was only inclined to enhance his raw power.

What it all boils down to is how many home runs would they potentially hit in those seasons. Meaning that if they didn’t infuse their bodies with enhancing drugs, it is unclear where the aforementioned trio stands. The number 70 is quite obscure and Bonds and Sosa are the only ones to do so in the baseball era.

Roger Maris, Jr. says Aaron Judge will be the true home run king

According to Roger Maris, Jr., the son of the Yankees Hall of Famer, the home run crown is awarded to those who did not penetrate their skin or consume a pill. Maris, Jr. has attended every Yankees game and anticipates Judge to overhaul his dad for the true record. Although it may be that Judge remains at 61 and would have to attend the last four games in solidarity.

In an interview conducted by the YES Network, Maris, Jr. conveyed his beliefs on the single-season record. “He’s clean, he’s a Yankee, and plays the game the right way. He gives people a chance to look at somebody who should be revered for hitting 62 home runs. He should be revered as the real home run champ and that’s who he is if he hits 62.”

Staying clean is a logical basis to consider Judge the real home run king. Evidently, only three players that amounted to 60 home runs were not users of steroids. Ironically, all three of them are Yankees. Ruth. Maris. Judge.