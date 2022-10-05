Aaron Judge not in Yankees’ lineup one day after hitting epic HR

Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Newly crowned American League home run king Aaron Judge wasn’t in the New York Yankees’ starting lineup for Wednesday’s regular-season finale against the host Texas Rangers, one day after hitting blast No. 62 to break Roger Maris’ single-season record.

Judge broke Maris’ record of 61 years when he went deep in the first inning on Tuesday in the second game of a doubleheader.

The 30-year-old Judge said afterward that he wanted to play in the finale but manager Aaron Boone said the club would make a decision based on “what makes the most sense.”

Judge, batting .311, also ranks second in that category behind Minnesota’s Luis Arraez (.315 entering Wednesday).

Judge has played in 55 consecutive games entering Wednesday.

The Yankees have a bye for the first round of the American League playoffs so their next contest won’t be until Tuesday in the AL Division Series.

In addition to homers, Judge leads the AL in RBIs (131), runs (133), walks (111), on-base percentage (.425), slugging (.686) and OPS (1.111).

–Field Level Media