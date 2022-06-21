Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts lead early All-Star balloting

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers lead their respective leagues in the first balloting update released Tuesday for the 2022 All-Star Game.

Judge leads all players with 1,512,368 fan votes, followed by fellow outfielder Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels (1,295,854) in the American League.

Outfielders Betts (1,446,050) and Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves (1,398,563) lead the way in the National League.

Four Toronto Blue Jays are currently in first place in the AL positional balloting: catcher Alejandro Kirk, first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., shortstop Bo Bichette and outfielder George Springer.

The All-Star Game is July 19 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

The first phase of the voting process continues through June 30, when the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) in each league will be revealed on MLB Network.

The starters will be unveiled on ESPN on July 8, with the full rosters announced on July 10.

