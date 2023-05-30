Aaron Judge homers twice as Yankees top Mariners

Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge hit two home runs, giving him an American League-leading 17 this season, as the New York Yankees defeated the host Seattle Mariners 10-4 Monday night.

Jake Bauers also homered for New York and Julio Rodriguez went deep for Seattle.

Yankees right-hander Domingo German (3-3), making his first start since May 16 after serving a 10-game suspension for using illegal foreign substances, allowed four runs on seven hits in 6 1/3 innings, with three walks and four strikeouts.

Mariners rookie Bryce Miller (3-2) was tagged for eight runs on 11 hits in 4 2/3 innings. The right-hander didn’t walk a batter and struck out three.

With the score tied 1-1 in the top of the third inning, Yankees leadoff hitter Gleyber Torres lined a single to center field. Judge then hammered a 3-2 fastball off the foul pole in left to give New York the lead for good.

Bauers led off the fourth with a homer down the right field line to extend the lead to 4-1.

Rodriguez got that run back in the bottom of the inning, lining a leadoff homer over the Yankees’ bullpen in left-center field. Rodriguez extended his hitting streak to eight games. He has multiple hits in seven of those, including the past six.

The Yankees pulled away with a four-run fifth. Torres grounded a single to center and Judge followed with a double off the left field wall. Willie Calhoun grounded a double down the right field line, scoring both runners. One out after Greg Allen was hit by a pitch, Isiah Kiner-Falefa grounded a two-run double down the left field line, making it 8-2 and ending Miller’s night.

Rodriguez had a two-run single in the bottom of the inning.

Judge homered with one out in the sixth off Juan Then, with the ball just out of reach of a leaping Jarred Kelenic in left field.

Judge robbed Seattle’s Teoscar Hernandez of a home run, making a leaping catch at the wall to end the eighth inning.

The Yankees’ Harrison Bader left the game with right hamstring tightness after legging out an infield single in the third.

–Field Level Media