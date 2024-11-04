Week 10 fantasy TE rankings: Evaluating stats, matchups for best fanasy tight ends this week

Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

The tight end position in fantasy football has been a rough spot for several years, with a few elite players and the rest largely inconsistent or unproductive. That’s changed in 2024 with the emergence of a new flock of names among the best fantasy tight ends this year. Now it’s time to look ahead at the position with our Week 10 fantasy TE rankings, evaluating NFL stats and analyzing matchups for the top plays. Let’s jump into our fantasy TE rankings this week.

15. Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints – vs Atlanta Falcons

Taysom Hill is never going to be a splashy fantasy option, but he will provide managers with a handful of points. He found the end zone in Week 9 and in his first two games back from injury, the New Orleans Saints tight end is averaging 50 scrimmage yards per game. You could do a lot worse than Hill and New Orleans still loves him as an offensive weapon near the goal line.

14. Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears – vs New England Patriots

From Weeks 3-6, Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet averaged 5.3 receptions and 64.5 receiving yards per game with 3 touchdowns. In the last two weeks, he’s caught his long target for a 14-yard reception. Seemingly bumped way down in the order for targets, Kmet’s days as a high-end fantasy starter were short-lived. The only hope is that the Bears make him a focal point again.

13. Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions – @ Houston Texans

Fantasy managers know the story now with Sam LaPorta. This past game marked the fourth time (50 percent of starts) that he finished under 40 receiving yards and didn't find the end zone. In fact, he's only scored a touchdown in two games this season and one of those was his only reception (Week 6). The targets just aren't there, so you're hoping LaPorta's athleticism leads to a big play.

12. Mike Gesicki, Cincinnati Bengals – @ Baltimore Ravens

With Tee Higgins sidelined the last two weeks, tight end Mike Gesicki has become the second option in the Cincinnati Bengals passing game. He’s taken full advantage, turning 14 targets into 12 receptions for 173 receiving yards and 2 touchdowns over that two-week span. Set to face the Baltimore Ravens defense – most receiving yards allowed per game to tight ends (67.5) – Gesicki is a clear fantasy starter.

11. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens – vs Cincinnati Bengals

At this point in his career, Mark Andrews is more of a touchdown-dependent fantasy starter. He hasn't eclipsed 42 receiving yards in any of his last three games, but he does have 4 touchdowns over the last month. Heading into a potential shootout against the Cincinnati Bengals, Andrews' chances of finding the end zone are much higher and that secures him as a TE1 for Week 10 on Thursday night.

10. Cade Otton, Tampa Bay Buccaneers – vs San Francisco 49ers

With Mike Evans and Chis Godwin out, tight end Cade Otton is now Baker Mayfield’s go-to target. It’s led to some strong NFL stats for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass-catcher, but this is a bad matchup. the San Francisco 49ers have allowed the fourth-fewest receiving yards to tight ends (306) this year and All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner knows who Mayfield will target. So, Otton will get plenty of chances, but how effective he can be with them is the worry.

9. Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills – @ Indianapolis Colts

This is the final spot of 'volatility' in our fantasy TE rankings before we get to the safer players who offer far more consistency. Dalton Kincaid saw a season-high 10 targets this past Sunday, but those opportunities only turned into 32 receiving yards on 4 receptions. The matchup is fantastic, with eh Indianapolis Colts allowing the third-most fantasy points to tight ends this year. You just have to keep in mind that Kincaid is hit-or-miss with the targets Josh Allen gives him.

8. T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings – @ Jacksonville Jaguars

In his first game back since the 2023 NFL season, T.J. Hockenson only played approximately half of the Minnesota Vikings’ offensive snaps. Even with limited reps, he still posted a modest line – 3 receptions for 27 yards on 4 targets – in a win. Expect him to be a lot more involved against a Jacksonville Jaguars defense that has allowed the second-most touchdowns (five) to tight ends this year.

7. Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars – vs Minnesota Vikings

Since returning from a month-long absence with a hamstring injury, Evan Engram has drawn 30 targets in four games and is averaging 54.5 receiving yards per contest.. While he hasn't come close to replicating his totals from Week 6 (10 receptions for 102 yards), Engram has caught at least 4 passes for 35-plus receiving yards in his last three games. That's a perfectly reasonable fantasy floor that makes him a top-10 tight end as long as he stays healthy, no matter the matchup.

6. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons – @ New Orleans Saints

One would’ve assumed that the Drake London injury would’ve resulted in more opportunities for Kyle Pitts. Instead, Kirk Cousins targeted him just once. It’s certainly concerning but the four-game stretch before that – 5.3 receptions and 78.5 receiving yards per game – offers hope that this last game was an outlier. For now, Pitts still comes in fairly high in our fantasy TE rankings but another dud would drop him down moving forward.

5. Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys – vs Philadelphia Eagles

Jake Ferguson's fantasy stock gets a bit complicated in Week 10. Dak Prescott (hamstring) is uncertain to play and CeeDee Lamb (shoulder) is iffy to face the Philadelphia Eagles. As for the matchup, the Eagles have allowed the fifth-fewest receiving yards (308) to tight ends this season and they are one of only three defenses to not allow a receiving touchdown to the position. Ferguson should get plenty of targets in this one, but his fantasy ceiling isn't particularly high.

4. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots – @ Chicago Bears

Drake Maye makes Hunter Henry one of the best fantasy tight ends this week and moving forward. Henry drew 8 targets on Sunday, the second time in three weeks he's drawn at least 8 looks. He's also producing with those opportunities, averaging 6.7 receptions and 64.3 receiving yards per game over the last three weeks. Of note, the Chicago bears are allowing just over 55 receiving yards per game to tight ends this season. Henry is a must-start with a quality matchup.

3. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs – vs Denver Broncos

While the Denver Broncos have one of the best defenses in football, they are league-average when it comes to defending tight ends. That bodes well for Travis Kelce, who entered Week 9 averaging 66.5 receiving yards and 7.5 receptions per game in his last four contests. While an end zone trip seems iffy, Kelce is a pretty safe bet for 5-plus receptions and 45-plus receiving yards.

2. Trey McBride, Arizona Cardinals – vs New York Jets

Trey McBride finally had a bad game, finishing with under 5 receptions and fewer than 50 receiving yards for the first time since September. We’ll chalk it up to the Arizona Cardinals’ dominance on the ground against the Chicago Bears. McBride should be a focal point of Arizona’s passing game in what could be a higher-scoring game than expected against the New York Jets.

1. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers – @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

