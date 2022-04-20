911 call: Dwayne Haskins was walking to get gas when killed

Credit: Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

The frightened wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins called 911 to ask authorities to check on him after he informed her he ran out of gas and would be walking along a South Florida highway to reach a gas station.

Her call came after Haskins was struck and killed on Interstate 95 early the morning of April 9.

In the call, obtained and shared by a South Florida Fox Sports personality, Kalabrya Haskins said her husband told her he was leaving the car along the highway to get gas and would call her back when he was safely at the car again.

When her phone never rang, she called for help from her home in Pittsburgh.

“I just want somebody to go to the area to see if his car’s there, see if he’s O.K., if anything happened to him. … That’s just not like him to not call me back and for his phone to go dead. He was stranded by himself. He was walking, though,” Kalabrya Haskins said in the audio recording.

After Kalabrya Haskins detailed where her husband was, the 911 operator shared that there was a report of an incident on the road.

“I don’t want you to panic but I’m going to be honest with you,” the woman said. “We do have an incident on the highway but I can’t confirm if that’s your husband.”

Another 911 call came from a screaming woman who told the dispatcher that she witnessed a dump truck hit a man on the interstate.

Police in Florida have yet to release the findings of their investigation. Authorities previously hadn’t said why Haskins was walking on the highway.

Haskins was 24 and entering his fourth NFL season. He had been in Florida working out with other Steelers skill position players at the invitation of recently signed quarterback Mitch Trubisky.

A public memorial service for Haskins is set for Friday in Pittsburgh.

His college team, the Ohio State Buckeyes, honored him at their spring game last weekend.

–Field Level Media