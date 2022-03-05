fbpx
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
·
Published March 5, 2022

76ers’ James Harden ruled out vs. Heat

Sportsnaut
Mar 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
Mar 4, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) shoots the ball against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden has been ruled out for Saturday’s game against the host Miami Heat.

Harden, who is managing a hamstring injury, is sitting out with the 76ers playing on consecutive nights. He collected 25 points and 11 assists as Philadelphia secured its fifth straight win on Friday, courtesy of a 125-119 decision against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

A three-time scoring champion, Harden is averaging 26.8 points, 12.0 assists and 7.5 rebounds in four games since being acquired from the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline.

–Field Level Media

Share: