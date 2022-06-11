76ers GC wins The Turn 2-0 over Wizards District Gaming

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar

76ers GC, affiliate of the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA, needed only two games Saturday to win the championship three-game series of The Turn, prevailing over Wizards District Gaming 81-54 and 73-54.

76ers GC previously won tournament championships at The Tipoff in 2018 and 2019.

In the first game, Enrique “630” Xavier Barraza paced the winning team with 24 points and nine assists, while teammate Andre “Dre” Marshall added 22 points and eight assists as 76ers GC sprinted out to an early lead and were never threatened. Wizards DG were led by Ryan “Dayfri” Conger, who scored 19 points.

It was much of the same story in Game 2, with Dre and 630 combining to score 45. 76ers GC led 44-28 at the half and coasted to victory and to The Turn title.

Small forward Justin “Just Awkward” Howell was the leading scorer for Wizards DG in Game 2 with 18 points.

For his efforts, “630” was named The Turn tournament MVP as he averaged 22.5 points, 4.5 assists and shot 61 percent from the field.

A prize pool of $250,000 was split up, with 76ers GC taking the $100,000 first-place amount.

Group play for The Turn determined seeding for the tournament’s bracket-style playoffs. The round-of-16 matchups for the $250,000 event were best-of-one, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final were best-of-three.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener, won by T-Wolves Gaming), The Turn (midseason, won by 76ers GC) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a number of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool. Wizards District Gaming claimed the first three-on-three event, the Slam Open, in May.

Former THE TURN champions:

2018 — Blazer5 Gaming

2019 — Warriors Gaming Squad

2020 — Raptors Uprising GC

2021 — Hornets Venom GT

–Field Level Media