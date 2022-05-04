76ers GC, Pistons GC move to 4-0 in NBA 2K League’s Slam Open

Credit: USA Today Sports Images

76ers GC and Pistons GC recorded wins to stay unbeaten at 4-0 in the NBA 2K League’s Slam Open three-on-three event on Tuesday.

The 76ers dispatched Raptors Uprising GC in three straight matches to widen their lead to two games in their group in the Eastern Conference.

Pistons GC had to work a little harder, needing five matches to dispose of Cavs Legion GC, which fell two games back of the Pistons in their Western Conference group.

Of the 12 matchups on Tuesday, five ended in sweeps. Hawks Talon GC, Grizz Gaming, Heat Check Gaming, Nets GC and Warriors Gaming Squad also won their games 3-0.

The day’s other winners were Lakers Gaming, Knicks Gaming, Blazer5 Gaming, Pacers Gaming and Triple Threat. The last of that group was the only amateur group to post a win.

The 32-team field includes all 24 NBA 2K League squads plus eight other teams: amateur trios that advanced through qualifying plus “community” teams featuring 2K social-media influencers.

For remote group play, which runs through May 6, the field was divided into eight groups that each consist of three NBA 2K League teams and one amateur or community team. The top two teams in each group will advance to the round of 16, the start of bracket play that will run May 11-14 in person at the NBA 2K League Studio in Indianapolis.

Teams will oppose every other team in their group twice in best-of-five matches. The round of 16 also will feature best-of-five matches, while the quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be best-of-seven. The winning team will receive $60,000 from the Slam Open’s $150,000 prize pool.

The NBA 2K League season will run through August, with the focus on tournament play and qualifying events for tournaments. The traditional five-on-five tournaments are The Tipoff (season opener), The Turn (midseason) and The Ticket (late season).

The league is also adding a trio of three-on-three tournaments that will lead up to a three-on-three championship featuring a separate prize pool.

Play resumes Wednesday with 12 matches:

–Cavs Legion GC vs Warriors Gaming Squad

–Knicks Gaming vs. 76ers GC

–T-Wolves Gaming vs. Mavs Gaming

–Jazz Gaming vs. Blazer5 Gaming

–Grizz Gaming vs. Handlez

–Celtics Crossover Gaming vs. Nets GC

–Triple Threat vs. Bucks Gaming

–Dux Infinitos vs. Intimidators

–Team Smoke vs. Hornets Venom GT

–Gen.G Tigers vs. Magic Gaming

–Wizards District Gaming vs. Dot Squad

–Hawks Talon GC vs. Heat Check Gaming

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Group 1

1. Handlez, 3-0

2. Gen.G Tigers of Shanghai, 2-1

3. Grizz Gaming, 2-2

4. Magic Gaming, 0-4

Group 2

1. 76ers GC, 4-0

2. Basketball Godz, 2-2

3. Raptors Uprising GC, 1-3

4. Knicks Gaming, 1-3

Group 3

T1. Hawks Talon GC, 3-1

T1. Team Smoke, 2-2

T1. Hornets Venom GT, 2-2

4. Heat Check Gaming, 1-3

Group 4

1. Wizards District Gaming, 3-0

2. Celtics Crossover Gaming, 2-1

3. NetsGC, 2-2

4. Dot Squad, 0-4

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Group 5

1. Pistons GT, 4-0

2. Cavs Legion GC, 2-2

3. Warriors Gaming Squad, 2-2

4. Dreamshakers, 0-4

Group 6

T1. Pacers Gaming, 3-1

T1. Lakers Gaming, 3-1

T3. Glitchy, 1-3

T3. Kings Guard Gaming, 1-3

Group 7

1. T-Wolves Gaming, 3-0

2. Bucks Gaming, 2-1

3. Mavs Gaming, 1-3

4. Triple Threat, 1-3

Group 8

T1. DUX Infinitos, 2-2

T1. Blazer5 Gaming, 3-1

T1. Jazz Gaming, 2-1

4. Intimidators, 0-3

NBA 2K League Slam Open prize pool

1. $60,000

2. $30,000

3-4. $15,000 each

5-8. $7,500 each

