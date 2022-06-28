5RATFORCESTAFF grabs first win at DPC ESL One Summer

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

In a matchup of the tour’s two remaining winless teams, 5RATFORCESTAFF finally found the win column by defeating felt 2-0 Tuesday to open Week 4 of the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event.

5RATFORCESTAFF won in 38 minutes on red and in 32 minutes on green for the sweep, improving their record to 1-3. Last place now belongs solely to felt at 0-4.

Nick “Lil_Nick” Hartzler averaged a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 13.5-1.0-13.0 and Paul “Speeed” Bocchicchio posted a 10.0-0.5-17.5 to lead 5RATFORCESTAFF. For felt, Lukas “Zore” Jurisica of Canada led the way with an average K-D-A of 6.0-6.5-8.5.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

Week 4 action continues Wednesday with two matches:

–Quincy Crew vs. nouns

–The Cut vs. Wildcard Gaming

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:

T1. Quincy Crew, 4-0 (8-0)

T1. nouns, 4-0 (8-3)

3. Evil Geniuses, 3-1 (7-3)

4. TSM, 2-2 (5-4)

T5. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 1-3 (3-6)

T5. Wildcard Gaming, 1-3 (3-6)

T5. The Cut, 1-3 (3-7)

8. felt, 0-4 (0-8)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points

1. $30,000, 500 points

2. $28,000, 300 points

3. $27,000, 200 points

4. $26,000, 100 points

5. $25,000, 50 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

–Field Level Media