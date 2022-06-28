5RATFORCESTAFF grabs first win at DPC ESL One Summer

In a matchup of the tour’s two remaining winless teams, 5RATFORCESTAFF finally found the win column by defeating felt 2-0 Tuesday to open Week 4 of the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer event.
5RATFORCESTAFF won in 38 minutes on red and in 32 minutes on green for the sweep, improving their record to 1-3. Last place now belongs solely to felt at 0-4.
Nick “Lil_Nick” Hartzler averaged a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 13.5-1.0-13.0 and Paul “Speeed” Bocchicchio posted a 10.0-0.5-17.5 to lead 5RATFORCESTAFF. For felt, Lukas “Zore” Jurisica of Canada led the way with an average K-D-A of 6.0-6.5-8.5.
Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers in the $205,000 competition will qualify for ESL One Arlington 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.
Week 4 action continues Wednesday with two matches:
–Quincy Crew vs. nouns
–The Cut vs. Wildcard Gaming
Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer standings, map record:
T1. Quincy Crew, 4-0 (8-0)
T1. nouns, 4-0 (8-3)
3. Evil Geniuses, 3-1 (7-3)
4. TSM, 2-2 (5-4)
T5. 5RATFORCESTAFF, 1-3 (3-6)
T5. Wildcard Gaming, 1-3 (3-6)
T5. The Cut, 1-3 (3-7)
8. felt, 0-4 (0-8)
Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Summer prize pool and DPC points
1. $30,000, 500 points
2. $28,000, 300 points
3. $27,000, 200 points
4. $26,000, 100 points
5. $25,000, 50 points
6. $24,000, no points
7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II
8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II
