500-1? Falcons find own longshot category with bettors

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

There are favorites and longshots, and then there are the Atlanta Falcons.

Off to an 0-2 start that featured a blown fourth-quarter lead to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the Falcons are now 500-1 to win the Super Bowl at sportsbetting.ag and have a win projection total of 4.5 at Caesars Sportsbook.

No team has longer odds to win the Super Bowl than Atlanta, which visits the Seattle Seahawks (1-1) on Sunday after losing to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks went from a rising Super Bowl and division pick after beating the Denver Broncos in Week 1 to a direct nosedive with oddsmakers entering Week 3.

DraftKings pools Seattle, Atlanta, the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans at +25000 and the greatest longshots among Super Bowl winner futures.

At Caesars, the Falcons (+25000) are the only team with greater than +12500 odds to win the conference. Their NFC championship odds are +25000 and Super Bowl odds at +50000.. They’re also an NFL-worst +6000 to win a division (NFC South).

Just ahead of Atlanta, only the New York Jets (+4000, AFC East) are worse than the Seahawks (+3000, NFC West).

–Field Level Media