5-star S Caleb Downs commits to Alabama

Safety Caleb Downs, the top safety in the Class of 2023, committed to Alabama on Wednesday, giving the Crimson Tide a trio of five-star recruits in the class.

Downs, who is listed as the No. 1 safety and No. 12 overall player in the class by the 247Sports composite, chose Alabama over a group that included home-state Georgia, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State, among others.

He plays at Mill Creek High School in Hoschton, Ga.

Steve Wiltfong, the national director of recruiting for 247Sports, called Downs “as can’t miss a prospect as there in the 2023 class.”

He attributed that to Downs’ “high football IQ, his intangibles, he’s a great leader, he’s dedicated to working out, watching film, and then on the field he’s a physical missile that can turn the football over and make game-changing plays. Downs has made close to 200 career tackles over three seasons playing in one of the toughest high school football classifications in America.”

With Downs’ commitment, Alabama moved to No. 5 in 247Sports’ class rankings for 2023.

The Crimson Tide have loaded up in the defensive backfield, adding the 6-foot, 185-pound Downs, cornerback Jahlil Hurley and safety Tony Mitchell. Both are five-star prospects from the state of Alabama.

–Field Level Media