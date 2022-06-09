5-star guard Dior Johnson decommits from Oregon

Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Oregon men’s basketball team lost a big recruit Thursday, as Dior Johnson, a five-star recruit from Southern California Academy in Castaic, Calif., decommitted from the Ducks.

Johnson’s move may have been precipitated by Ducks guard Will Richardson withdrawing from the 2022 NBA draft and returning to school last week, creating more of a logjam at guard for the Ducks this fall.

The team also received the commitments of two power-five transfers this spring in Keeshawn Barthelemy, formerly of Colorado, and Jermaine Couisnard, formerly of South Carolina.

Johnson is currently ranked No. 7 among point guards and the No. 37 prospect overall for the class of 2022 in the 247 composite rankings.

Johnson, who is from upstate New York, originally committed to Syracuse in February 2020 but reopened his recruitment nine months later before choosing the Ducks in June of 2021. He played for a few prep programs, including Oak Hill Academy and IMG Academy, before moving on to Centennial in 2020.

–Field Level Media