5-star F Ron Holland commits to Longhorns

Five-star men’s basketball recruit Ron Holland committed to his home-state Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Duncanville High School is ranked No. 1 in the state and No. 10 nationally by both ESPN and the 247 Sports composite in the Class of 2023.

“I have grown up in Texas and I want to be loyal to my home state,” Holland told ESPN. “I can accomplish all my goals at home.”

Holland chose coach Chris Beard’s Longhorns over Arkansas and UCLA.

