5-star DL David Stone set to commit to college on Saturday

David Stone, a five-star defensive lineman, is scheduled to announce his college choice on Saturday, taking one of the top prospects in the nation off the board.

The 247Sports composite ranks Stone as the No. 2 player at his position and the No. 6 overall in the 2024 recruiting class. His final choices involve Florida, Miami, Michigan State, Oklahoma, Oregon and Texas A&M.

Stone plays at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., but started his career at Del City High School in Oklahoma.

The 6-foot-4, 270-pound prospect made official visits to all but Oregon and Texas A&M in June.

Stone, who aspires to a post-football career as a doctor, told 247Sports that his family was his top priority in making a decision.

“Definitely my family, that was the No. 1 thing for me,” Stone said. “Making sure they were OK with everything. Me being away from home. All the little things that matter, the day to day life of being in college was less stressful as possible for them. Making sure all the little things were taken care of.”

–Field Level Media