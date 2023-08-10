5-star DE Colin Simmons commits to Texas Longhorns

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five-star recruit Colin Simmons, ranked the No. 1 edge rusher in the nation and No. 1 player in Texas by the 247Sports Composite, announced Thursday he was staying in the Lone Star State by verbally committing to the Texas Longhorns.

Simmons made the announcement in a live stream on YouTube and reportedly had not revealed his decision in advance to finalists Texas, LSU and Miami.

Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian will be getting the No. 8 overall prospect according to the composite, No. 7 in ESPN’s Class of 2024 and No. 27 in 247Sports’ own ranking.

Broken down further, Simmons is No. 1 at defensive end according to the composite and ESPN, No. 4 in 247Sports’ ranking.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds, Simmons collected 79 tackles including 33 for loss and 22 1/2 sacks for Duncanville (Texas) High School as a junior last season. The Dallas County team went 15-0 and won the Class 6A Division I state championship.

