5 Mets pitchers combine for shutout of Twins

DJ Stewart had a late two-run double and five New York pitchers combined for a four-hit shutout as the Mets overcame 14 strikeouts by Minnesota starter Pablo Lopez to beat the Twins 2-0 on Sunday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Brooks Raley (1-2) picked up the win after striking out two in the eighth inning for New York (65-77). Adam Ottavino allowed a leadoff double to Carlos Correa and a one-out walk but closed out the ninth for his ninth save.

The Mets got a strong start from Tylor Megill, who allowed just two singles, one of them an infield chopper to Christian Vazquez, and four walks over five innings while striking out two.

The game was scoreless entering the top of the ninth when Francisco Lindor led off with a bloop double to left against reliever Griffin Jax (6-9). Jeff McNeil was hit by a pitch, but Jax rebounded to strike out Pete Alonso. Stewart then lined a double into the gap in right-center to drive in both runners.

Willi Castro had a triple and a single, and Edouard Julien walked three times for Minnesota (75-68) which saw its American League Central Division lead shrink to seven games over Cleveland, pending the outcome of the Guardians’ game against the Los Angeles Angels later Sunday.

Lopez entered the contest with a 4-5 record and a 6.32 ERA in 11 career starts against the Mets, including a 9.53 ERA in five starts last season. But on Sunday he set a career high 14 strikeouts and allowed two hits over eight shutout innings. His previous high of 12 strikeouts came on July 5 when he went the distance to blank the Royals 5-0 on four hits.

New York catcher Francisco Alvarez was hit by a Lopez pitch on the right wrist in the fifth inning and left the game in the seventh.

–Field Level Media