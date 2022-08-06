49ers sign receiver Willie Snead, offensive lineman Jordan Mills

Credit: Mitchell Layton-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers signed wide receiver Willie Snead and offensive tackle Jordan Mills to one-year contracts on Saturday.

Snead, 29, worked out for the 49ers on Friday. He split the 2021 season with Carolina and Las Vegas, catching four passes for 38 yards in nine games.

Snead has 279 receptions for 3,431 yards and 16 touchdowns in 95 games (48 starts) with the New Orleans Saints (2015-17), Baltimore Ravens (2018-20), Panthers and Raiders.

Mills, 31, started three of his 10 games with the Saints last season. He has appeared in 100 games (87 starts) with the Chicago Bears (2013-14), Buffalo Bils (2015-18), Arizona Cardinals (2019) and Saints.

–Field Level Media