49ers sign DL Breeland Speaks, put CB Anthony Averett on IR

The San Francisco 49ers signed defensive lineman Breeland Speaks to a one-year contract Friday and placed cornerback Anthony Averett on the injured list.

Speaks, who led the USFL with nine sacks for the Michigan Panthers last season, also worked out for the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

Speaks, 27, recorded 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries in 16 games (four starts) during his rookie season in 2018 with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was selected by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Averett, who is nursing an undisclosed injury, signed a one-year contract with the 49ers on Aug. 3.

Averett, 28, joined his third organization after playing out his one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022. He played in only seven games (six starts) after missing 10 games in two separate injury stints.

Originally drafted in the fourth round by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Averett posted a career-high three interceptions in a career-high 14 starts in 2021. But the Ravens chose not to bring him back after a slew of secondary injuries helped cause a late-season collapse that cost the team a potential playoff berth.

In 51 career games (27 starts), Averett has posted 114 tackles, three interceptions and 23 passes defensed.

