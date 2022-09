Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell exited Sunday’s game at Chicago with a knee injury.

Mitchell went to the locker room in the second quarter and the 49ers ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

Playing in slippery conditions at rain-drenched Soldier Field, Mitchell rushed six times for 41 yards.

A sixth-round draft pick in 2021, Mitchell rushed for 963 yards and five touchdowns in 11 games as a rookie.

