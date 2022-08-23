San Francisco 49ers place Jason Verrett on PUP list

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco 49ers placed veteran cornerback Jason Verrett on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday.

The transaction means Verrett will miss at least the first four games of the regular season.

Verrett, 31, suffered a torn ACL in Week 1 of the 2021 season. It marked the third season of his eight-year career in which he played exactly one game due to injuries. He also missed the entire 2018 season due to a torn Achilles tendon.

In seven seasons with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers (2014-17) and Niners (2019-21), Verrett has recorded 145 tackles, seven interceptions and 26 pass breakups across 40 career games (36 starts). He was a Pro Bowler in 2015.

The 49ers also released tight end Tanner Hudson, waived linebacker Jeremiah Gemmel, waived offensive lineman Sam Schlueter with an injury designation and placed defensive lineman Kalia Davis on the reserve/non-football injury list ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline to get their active roster down to 80 players.

–Field Level Media