San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky signs four-year extension

San Francisco 49ers punter Mitch Wishnowsky signed a four-year contract extension through the 2026 season.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the team, however multiple outlets reported the extension is worth up to $13 million.

Wishnowsky has averaged 45.5 yards per punt since being selected by the 49ers in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Utah. He has played in 50 games, never missing a regular-season contest.

The 30-year-old Australian averaged 40.3 yards on four punts during San Francisco’s 19-10 loss to the Chicago Bears on Sunday in the teams’ season opener.

