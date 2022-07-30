San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (biceps) likely out for season

Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Maurice Hurst is likely out for the season after tearing his biceps in practice.

The injury occurred while he was attempting to make a tackle Friday at training camp in Santa Clara, Calif.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan confirmed Saturday that Hurst, 27, will need surgery to repair the damage.

Hurst was limited to 41 snaps in two games during his first season with the 49ers in 2021 because of ankle and calf injuries.

A fifth-round pick by the Raiders in 2018, he has eight sacks, 17 quarterback hits, 78 tackles, one interception and two fumble recoveries in 42 games (17 starts) with Oakland/Las Vegas (2018-20) and San Francisco.

–Field Level Media