San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead sidelined with sprained MCL

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Arik Armstead will miss a few weeks of training camp with a sprained MCL.

Coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Friday that the injury sustained in practice is not considered serious.

Armstead, 28, has not missed a regular season game since 2017.

The 2015 first-round draft pick has 28.5 sacks, 71 quarterback hits and 264 tackles in 95 career games (76 starts) with San Francisco.

The 49ers’ first preseason game is Aug. 12 against the visiting Green Bay Packers. San Francisco opens the regular season against the Bears in Chicago on Sept. 11.

