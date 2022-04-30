49ers coach: Nothing ‘remotely close’ on Deebo Samuel trade calls

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that the team has yet to receive a suitable trade offer for hybrid wide receiver Deebo Samuel.

“You’ll consider anything. You have a responsibility to help your organization the most you can,” Shanahan said on Friday night. “But losing a player like Deebo, it’s hard to see how that helps your organization. So you try to look into all the aspects of it and what people are willing to do, and nothing was even remotely close to what we thought would be fair to us or fair for the Niners.”

Multiple media outlets reported the New York Jets offered the 10th overall selection of the 2022 NFL Draft in a pick swap with San Francisco. The 49ers declined, and the Jets selected Ohio State wideout Garrett Wilson with that pick.

Samuel, 26, recently requested a trade from San Francisco on the heels of his breakout season. He is heading into the last year of his $7.24 million rookie deal and is due to make $3.99 million this year with a salary-cap hit of $4.89 million, according to Spotrac.

Samuel made first-team All-Pro last season after proving to be effective as both a ball carrier and a pass catcher. He made 77 receptions for 1,405 yards (league-leading 18.2 yards per catch) and six touchdowns, and he added 59 carries for 365 yards and eight touchdowns.

In three postseason games in the 2021 season, Samuel added 10 catches for 154 yards and a TD plus 27 carries for 137 yards and a score.

The 49ers selected Samuel in the second round of the 2019 draft out of South Carolina.

“We’ve been with him for three years,” Shanahan said. “I think we know him pretty well. He knows us pretty well. And things haven’t been the best over the last couple of months through outside perception. But I see that happen a lot in this league, especially in contract situations. So, you try not to overreact one way or the other on it. You try to be patient with it because emotions can get high with people, especially when you care about people and a lot is riding on it. But that’s what you’ve got to make sure you don’t react to. And you’ve got to make sure that when it’s all said and done, first and foremost, you do what’s right for the organization. And then second of all, you try to get a win-win for both sides.”

–Field Level Media