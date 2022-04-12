4 Zoomers score second win at DPC ESL One Spring

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports

4 Zoomers swept Team DogChamp in two rounds on Tuesday to kick off Week 5 of the Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring event.

It was 4 Zoomers’ second win of the round robin, allowing them to creep up the standings at 2-4 while Team DogChamp dropped to 1-5.

Eight teams are competing in a single round robin over six weeks, with all matches best-of-three. The top two finishers qualify for ESL One Stockholm 2022, and the bottom two teams will be relegated to Division II for the next tour.

4Z defeated Team DogChamp in 22 minutes on green and in 36 minutes on red. Nicolas “Gunnar” Lopez of the U.S. averaged a 14.5-1.5-12.5 kill-death-assist ratio for 4Z, while teammate Guilherme Silva “Costabile” Costabile of Brazil contributed a 10.5-0.5-10.5 K-D-A.

Week 5 action continues Wednesday with two matches:

–The Cut vs. Wildcard Gaming

–Quincy Crew vs. simply TOOBASED

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring standings, map record:

T1. Evil Geniuses, 5-0 (10-1)

T1. TSM, 5-0 (10-1)

3. Quincy Crew, 4-1 (8-4)

T4. 4 Zoomers, 2-4, (7-9)

T4. The Cut, 2-3 (5-7)

T4. Wildcard Gaming, 2-3 (4-7)

7. Team DogChamp, 1-5 (3-10)

8. simply TOOBASED, 0-5 (2-10)

Dota Pro Circuit North America: ESL One Spring prize pool and DPC points:

1. $30,000, 400 points

2. $28,000, 240 points

3. $27,000, 160 points

4. $26,000, 80 points

5. $25,000, 40 points

6. $24,000, no points

7. $23,000, no points, relegated to Division II

8. $22,000, no points, relegated to Division II

