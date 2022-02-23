4 ideal Jameis Winston landing spots

Former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston was in the midst of a tremendous 2021 season with the New Orleans Saints before it came to an end with a torn ACL eight games in.

For the 29-year-old Winston, this represents the latest hurdle he has had to overcome after inconsistencies as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ starting quarterback from 2015-19.

Right now, it’s an open question whether Winston will be able to land a starting job once free agency opens in March.

The likeliest scenario is that he’ll have to compete for a starting job during training camp and the preseason. Winston could also join a team that boasts an unproven young quarterback, taking on a leadership role in the process. Below, we look at four ideal landing spots during NFL free agency.

Related: Jameis Winston and top 2022 NFL free agents

Jameis Winston heads to the San Francisco 49ers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Despite recent leaks from the 49ers’ organization to the contrary, this team is set to trade starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. The veteran put up a brutal performance in the NFC Championship Game and is going to be replaced by youngster Trey Lance as San Francisco’s starter moving forward.

Once that does happen, Kyle Shanahan and Co. will have to find a veteran presence to either push or back up Lance depending on how he performs during training camp and the preseason. Winston could very well be that guy.

Jameis Winston stats (2021): 59% completion, 1,170 yards, 14 TD, 3 INT, 102.8 rating (seven starts)

Those are starter-caliber numbers right there. With that siad, nine of his touchdowns came in two starts. Winston also threw for less than 150 yards in each of his first three starts last season. By heading to San Francisco, Winston might be providing himself with the best chance to start for a contending team. It makes too much sense for him.

Related: Updated NFL trade rumors

Indianapolis Colts replace Carson Wentz

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Rumors out of Indy suggest that Carson Wentz will be one-and-done with the Colts. Whether it’s via release or a trade, the embattled signal caller will likely be calling another NFL city home next season.

At issue here for Indianapolis is Wentz’s contract situation. The team would save $13.29 million against the cap by moving off Wentz. It would also incur a $15 million dead cap hit — meaning finding a cheap replacement would have to be in the cards.

Winston would make a ton of sense in that regard. He’d also have a tremendous running game with Jonathan Taylor toting the ball and one of the best offensive lines in football. Add in offensive-minded head coach Frank Reich, and this would be a match made in heaven.

Related: NFL salary cap situations for 2022

Jameis Winston re-signs with the New Orleans Saints

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Of all the potential scenarios, returning to the Bayou would make the most sense for Winston. Sure head coach Sean Payton resigned earlier this offseason. But the Saints’ offensive coaching staff remains pretty much the same with offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael calling the plays. At the very least, it’s the same scheme Winston had success in last season.

As for the Saints, they are in absolute salary cap hell. We’re talking about a team that’s $71.16 million over the cap. General manager Mickey Loomis must play cap gymnastics this offseason. Bringing back Winston on the cheap as an alternative to Taysom Hill seems to be the best bet.

Related: Sportsnaut’s updated 2022 NFL mock draft

Denver Broncos go bargain hunting

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

We know that Denver has its eyes on the biggest potential prize of the NFL trade market, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. We also know that Rodgers has yet to make a decision about his future in Green Bay.

Short of being able to pull off a trade for the two-time reigning NFL MVP, these Broncos will find the market thin for an upgrade over Teddy Bridgewater. That includes Jimmy Garoppolo and Carson Wentz on the trade market.

Rather than going that route, Denver adds Winston on the cheap to compete with Drew Lock or another quarterback for the starting job. It has the skill-position talent in place to help Winston succeed under center. Meanwhile, young running back Javonte Williams would provide the former Florida State star with the balance he needs on offense.

WATCH: Sportsnaut’s Carolyn Manno on the latest NFL rumors