4 ideal Brandon Scherff landing spots in free agency

Ever since being selected fifth overall in the 2015 NFL Draft, Washington Commanders right guard Brandon Scherff has been among the very best offensive linemen in football.

For each of the past two seasons, Scherff has played out the year on the franchise tag similar to what they once did with Kirk Cousins. Now, the talented trenchman is like to become an unrestricted free agent with the organization not placing Scherff among their top priorities this offseason.

Despite having not completed a full season since his second year in the league, Scherff is expected to be a hot commodity in the 2022 NFL free agent crop. Down below we dive into four of the better fits for Scherff to land with over the next several weeks.

Cincinnati Bengals provide Joe Burrow with better protection

Anyone who watched the Super Bowl can tell you the Cincinnati Bengals need to ensure Joe Burrow has a better pocket going forward. After being sacked more than any other quarterback during the 2021-22 regular season, the issues didn’t disappear on their postseason trek, where Burrow was taken down 19 more times.

Signing Brandon Scherff would immediately alleviate some of their struggles along the interior, where he could be plugged in at his natural, right guard position. The nice part about adding Scherff to the lineup is there’s no projection with him, he’s a proven player. Having $48 million to spend in free agency is more than enough to address their concerns in the trenches.

Brandon Scherff reunites with Kirk Cousins in Minnesota

Based on everything that’s come out of Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and Kevin O’Connell’s media relations, the Minnesota Vikings are all in on Kirk Cousins in 2022. Which could mean continuing to get him better protection up front. Although the franchise has already heavily invested into their core offensive linemen, it hasn’t been enough thanks to some ineffective play by Garrett Bradbury up the middle.

One potential way to address this issue, or at least help their struggling center in pass protection is by adding an established seven-year pro like Scherff. Plus, the familiarity with Cousins and O’Connell from their days in Washington together can’t hurt either. Having the starting quarterback in your corner is a pretty good way to secure a big payday, and it would also allow Scherff to play closer to his hometown as a native of Iowa.

Justin Herbert bags a bodyguard

While the entire world witnessed Joe Burrow’s struggles, largely the same issues have plagued Justin Herbert since coming into the league two years ago. The Chargers have done a better job building around him from an offensive line perspective, but there’s room for growth on the right side. With Brian Bulaga a potential cap casualty, the Chargers may opt for more interior protection instead.

Signing Scherff could be easily done thanks to the franchise having the second-most amount of cap space and a strong desire to improve quickly while Herbert is still on his rookie contract. And for Scherff, the idea of playing for a team on the rise paired with a franchise quarterback has to be enticing, especially when it’s paired with L.A. weather.

Miami Dolphins back up the Brinks truck for Brandon Scherff

If the Miami Dolphins are serious about having their first top-ten offense since 2001, they need to start finding capable offensive linemen. There’s no doubt new head coach Mike McDaniel can bring some interesting principles to the team’s scoring attack, but they need to back it up with quality players as well.

As of now, the Dolphins have a mess on their hands up front, with zero starting spots entrenched. Expect that to change after a full offseason, but signing Brandon Scherff to a lucrative contract would at the very least give Tua Tagovailoa one reliable placeholder.

