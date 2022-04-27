Third baseman Yoan Moncada, pitcher Joe Kelly to begin rehab assignments for White Sox

Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox, who snapped an eight-game losing streak on Wednesday, provided additional good news when they announced third baseman Yoan Moncada (strained oblique) and right-handed reliever Joe Kelly (right biceps nerve issue) are set for rehab assignments beginning on Friday.

Moncada and Kelly will report to Triple-A Charlotte, according to White Sox manager Tony La Russa.

“I’m excited,” Moncada said Wednesday, via interpreter Billy Russo. “I’m excited to be able to start playing again. I was wishing for that for several weeks.

“For me personally, it’s been very, very difficult not being able to be on the field and helping the team, especially this month.”

Moncada, 26, played in 144 games last season for Chicago, hitting .263 with a .375 on-base percentage, 14 home runs and 61 RBIs.

“He’s been swinging really well here, so he may come out there and just … 15 at-bats and look like he’s ready,” La Russa said. “But it may take him 25, no way to predict it. It’s always a mistake to bring a guy up to the big leagues before he’s ready because he’s going to struggle, and then he’s got to get out of the struggle. It’s better to come in here ready to play.”

Kelly, 33, appeared in 48 games last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He went 2-0 and struck out 50 hitters in 44 innings and posted a 2.86 ERA.

— Field Level Media