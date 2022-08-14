3 teams set to battle for last LCS Summer Split playoff spot

Golden Guardians, Immortals and Dignitas all lost on Saturday, leaving them to fight for the final playoff berth in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split when round-robin action concludes Sunday.
The top seven playoff teams are settled, but the eighth and final postseason berth will come down to the last day.
Team Liquid (12-5) handled Golden Guardians (4-13) on Saturday, FlyQuest (9-8) defeated Immortals (4-13), and first-place Evil Geniuses (14-3) dumped Dignitas (3-14).
The Sunday matches have Golden Guardians facing Dignitas while Immortals oppose Counter Logic Gaming (10-7).
In other Saturday action, Cloud9 (10-7) downed TSM (6-11), and second-place 100 Thieves (13-4) defeated Counter Logic Gaming.
Team Liquid topped Golden Guardians in 31 minutes on red behind a 5/0/10 kills-deaths-assists ratio from Denmark’s Soren “Bjergsen” Bjerg. The United States’ Trevor “Stixxay” Hayes wound up at 4/2/1 for Golden Guardians.
FlyQuest prevailed in 28 minutes on blue behind a 6/2/1 performance from Canada’s Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen. No Immortals player had more than one kill.
Evil Geniuses got a 31-minute win on blue thanks to a 5/0/9 effort from Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki of the United States. Ersin “Blue” Gorin of Belgium finished at 2/2/2 for Dignitas.
Cloud9 notched a 28-minute victory on blue, led by Nicolaj “Jensen” Jensen of Denmark (11/0/9). The United States’ Colin “Solo” Earnest produced a 3/3/2 line for TSM.
100 Thieves rolled in 28 minutes on blue, with Turkey’s Can “Closer” Celik winding up at 4/2/6. Another Turkish player, Fatih “Luger” Guven, guided Counter Logic Gaming at 3/2/1.
If teams are tied after Sunday’s action, tiebreaker matches will be held.
The Summer Split concludes Sunday with five matches:
–Immortals vs. Counter Logic Gaming
–Evil Geniuses vs. Cloud9
–Team Liquid vs. 100 Thieves
–Golden Guardians vs. Dignitas
–TSM vs. FlyQuest
LCS 2022 Summer Standings:
1. Evil Geniuses, 14-3
2. 100 Thieves, 13-4
3. Team Liquid, 12-5
T4. Cloud9, 10-7
T4. Counter Logic Gaming, 10-7
6. FlyQuest, 9-8
7. TSM, 6-11
T8. Golden Guardians, 4-13
T8. Immortals, 4-13
10. Dignitas, 3-14
–Field Level Media