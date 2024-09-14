New York Knicks insider reveals 3 new front court targets potentially on team’s radar before training camp

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks need some more frontcourt depth, and a team insider offered up three new names the team could target before the start of training camp in October.

This was a very productive offseason for the Knicks. They added a player they feel could be the final piece in a title team — Mikal Bridges. They somehow got top star Jalen Brunson to agree to a new team-friendly contract extension. And they locked up head coach Tom Thibodeau for a few more seasons.

However, the one notable setback they had was losing starting center Isaiah Hartenstein to the Oklahoma City Thunder in free agency. While Mitchell Robinson will slot into the depth chart hole, his long history of having trouble staying on the floor is a major problem. An equally impactful player would be perfect but a solid depth addition is the likely route the franchise will go before the trade deadline.

In recent weeks, the Knicks have been linked to Utah center Walker Kessler. Wizards big man Jonas Valanciunas. And Trail Blazers backup center Robert Williams. However, this week SNY Knicker insider Ian Begley suggested three other players that could be targets before training camp begins.

New York Knicks insider suggests Nick Richards could soon be a potential trade target

First was Charlotte Hornets veteran Nick Richards. The former tri-state area high school star has gotten progressively better in his first four seasons. The 26-year-old has double-double potential and is a rock-solid rim protector.

The next option was former lottery pick Bismack Biyombo. The 13-year veteran has come nowhere close to the potential NBA evaluators saw in him. However, he has become a competent reserve center in the league and would be an affordable safety valve if Robinson does miss games again this season.

The last is well-traveled 16-year veteran JaVale McGee. McGee is well past his prime but he would also come at a very affordable rate and could serve as a mentor for Jericho Sims. A player the Knicks see a lot of potential in and could be a hidden gem if he takes a development step forward this season.

