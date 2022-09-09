3 New York Yankees relief pitchers that will need to come up big in the stretch run and into October

A page of the calendar year has been turned, which means the New York Yankees are relieved of their so-called “regression” over the past month. The Bombers went 10-18 with a season-low .297 OPB in the month of August. Putting aside the Yankees’ offensive scuffles, the bullpen has been the focal point of New York’s success through thick and thin.

The bullpen has put together a 2.97 ERA despite the endless injuries that have accumulated for the team. Only the Houston Astros take precedence over the Yanks ‘pen with a 2.81 ERA in 2022.

It’s difficult to comprehend, but the postseason is just around the corner and the majority of teams in contention are aware that the bullpen is the anchor of a team’s success in the playoffs. Whether inducing the final outs or cleaning up a starter’s mess. The Bombers hope that their bullpen can retain full strength, especially if they intend to make a run for a 28th title this fall.

With that in mind, here are three relief pitchers that will be hugely important in the Yankees’ playoff endeavors.

Aroldis Chapman

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Boone was optimistic that a rigorous program would help Aroldis Chapman channel his vintage form. He made notable progress until a setback indicated an IL stint. The southpaw was diagnosed with a leg infection that stemmed from a tattoo. He began throwing from a mound earlier this week and is expected to commence a bullpen session over the weekend.

If the 34-year-old can command his elevated stuff and retain healthy walk numbers, there’s a good chance that vintage Aroldis Chapman will resurrect. Prior to this stint, Chapman was closing in on his presumptive role as closer, despite Clay Holmes as the current occupant. He served a multitude of roles out of the bullpen which helped him restore the capacity for high-leverage situations.

Considering the limited options out of the Yankees bullpen, courtesy of an injury-prone pitching staff, Chapman’s relief opportunities are even more critical. Assuming Boone continues to rep Holmes in save situations, the Yankees can be more versatile with “The Missile’s” workload.

Scott Effross

Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

A product of the hapless Chicago Cubs, Scott Effross has emerged as a key weapon out of the Bombers bullpen. His sidearm slot with a heap of arm action induces a ton of swing and miss while simultaneously monitoring his walk rates. His count numbers were slightly better in Chicago, although Effross has gradually adjusted to life in the Bronx. He owns a 3.24 ERA in pinstripes with just two walks across 8.1 innings of work.

Retroactive to August 22nd, Effross has been restrained from baseball activities, due to an apparent shoulder injury. When he retains a healthy status, the 28-year-old will be key for the Yankees’ final stretch ahead of the postseason. As reported by Yankees beat reporter Max Goodman, Effross is expected to throw a bullpen session on Friday or Saturday.

Greg Weissert

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Weissert was immediately promoted after the Yankees ‘pen was dismantled thanks to a plethora of injuries. He may possess the filthiest slider amongst active pitchers, which Yandy Diaz recently was the first to encounter. Weissert was untouchable in Triple-A Scranton and compiled a 1.76 ERA with 13.1 strikeouts per nine innings.

The 18th-rounder was reckless in his debut as a major leaguer and had little to no command of the strike zone. He allowed two opponents to reach via base on balls which produced three runs under Weissert’s approval. Following that disastrous outing, the 27-year-old made the correct adjustments which have clearly translated over the past few games. He surrendered just one earned run through 2.1 innings of relief in the four-game set hosted by the Minnesota Twins.

Regardless of the bullpens’ status, Weissert is slated to be Aaron Boone’s secret weapon in the postseason. Despite the atrocious count numbers, which are merely in part to the lack of major league experience, the Fordham graduate is tailored to compete at the highest level. Either way, the Yankees hope that the aforementioned trio can attribute to a pitching staff in need of reinforcements. The season is slowly winding down and it’s time the Yankees secure their latest AL East crown.