3 ideal Rob Gronkowski landing spots in free agency

Rob Gronkowski will hit the NFL free-agent market a couple of months before his 33rd birthday. Despite having a lot of football miles on his body, and long history of injuries, he still put up pretty good numbers for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in just 12 games.

There is no doubt that “Gronk” is only looking to play for a contender in 2022. After returning from a short-lived retirement to play for championships with Tom Brady and Tampa Bay for the last two seasons, Gronkowski isn’t a guy open to a big payday with rebuilding teams that have a ton of cap space.

However, there are several franchises with championship potential that may have enough cap space to snag up the four-time Super Bowl champ. Here are the three teams that would be ideal fits to land Gronkowski’s services.

Cincinnati Bengals give Rob Gronkowski what he really wants

Gronkowski taking his Hall-of-Fame tight-end talents to the Cincinnatti Bengals is a real good possibility. Especially since the former New England Patriot made it known last month that he is a big fan of franchise quarterback Joe Burrow. “I watched him in college. I just love the way he presents himself out on the football field. … I just love his swag, too. If I had to pick a quarterback it’d be the young buck, Joe Burrow,” he said.

The Bengals stunned the league by reaching Super Bowl LVI and making the Los Angeles Rams work for all four quarters to get their championship. Shockingly, the team has $48.4 million in available cap space and could add several notable players to improve the team. The addition of a proven championship-level tight end with a couple of good years left would make a lot of sense.

Gronkowski would look good in silver and black

The Las Vegas Raiders have always been a team open to bringing in interesting characters with legit football talent. Gronkowski is every bit of that, and just seems like a logical fit to wear silver and black. Considering the team’s colorful history.

As a pure player personnel move, “Gronk” would be a worthwhile addition for a team that finished sixth in the league in passing yards. A three-headed monster of Gronkowski, Derek Carr, and Hunter Renfrow could push an already good Raider passing game to elite levels. Plus, they have over $17 million in cap space and could offer Gronkowski a solid contract with a team coming off a winning year.

Kansas City Chiefs

The old saying is, “if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em.” Well in this instance, Gronkowski did beat them, and should still join them. Outside of the Bengals, the Kansas City Chiefs may be the next best viable option to offer “Gronk” a strong chance to compete for another Super Bowl title.

Do the Chiefs need him? Probably not. They have to address their issues on defense. However, with over $10 million in cap space, if he is willing to take an affordable deal heavy on incentives, a Gronkowski and Chiefs marriage make sense to give superstar QB Patrick Maholmes another weapon for their 2022 title run.