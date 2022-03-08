3 ideal Mitchell Trubisky landing spots in NFL free agency

Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills veteran Mitchell Trubisky will not hit the 2022 NFL free-agent market a sought-after commodity. The No. 2 overall pick from the 2017 draft has not been a bust per se, but he has dropped his value after underperforming over the last two seasons, following a Pro-Bowl year in 2018.

Since he has had success in the league, there is still certainly a belief that the 27-year-old native of Ohio can succeed at a high level, if put into the right environment. Meaning his next home could be an opportunity to prove he is far better than the player fans saw in 2020 and 2021.

There are actually a few teams that could be perfect fits for Trubisky. Be it as a starter on day one, or as a veteran backup that would receive immediate fan support to unseat a failing starter. Here are three ideal landing spots for Trubisky in free agency.

Carolina Panthers offer a QB position completely up for grabs

Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The Carolina Panthers offer the best chance for Trubisky to start right away. Their trade for former New York Jets top pick Sam Darnold was disastrous. In 12 starts, Darnold threw just nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions. Although Trubisky’s stats declined over the last two years, he’s never had a season where he threw more INTs than TDs.

With $21 million in cap space, the Panthers can splurge to add a QB who is better than a journeyman backup. If the team realizes in training camp that the Darnold-plan has been a failure, Trubisky would be a chance to start anew with a talent who is still young and has legitimate upside.

Jacksonville Jaguars may need a savior waiting in the wings

Credit: USA Today Network

Trevor Lawrence racked up a lot of yards in his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He also filled up the stat sheet with INTs in 2021 as well. The first overall pick from this past draft had 17 INTs to just 12 TDs in his debut year in the league. Calling him a bust is premature, but in today’s NFL, franchises are far less willing to battle through growing pains without notable improvement.

In Jacksonville, Trubisky could serve as a desperately needed veteran backup to help guide Lawrence through the rigors of a season as a starting QB. However, he can also serve as a strong replacement option if Lawrence doesn’t evolve his game at the next level.

Mitchell Trubisky stats (career): 10, 652 yards, 64 touchdowns, 38 interceptions

The Jags have the second most available cap space — $54 million — in the league. If they go free-agent shopping in a big way, they may not be willing to suffer disappointing play from the second-year starter, with a talented backup waiting in the wings.

Cleveland Browns could have a short hook for Baker Mayfield

Credit: USA Today Network

Next season is a major prove it year for Baker Mayfield. The Cleveland Browns have been patient and given him four years to develop into the franchise QB they felt he could be when they drafted him with the top pick in the 2018 draft. But in 2022 he regressed in a major way with 3,010 yards passing, 17 TDs, and 13 INTs in just 14 games for a team that had high hopes in 2022.

Just like the situation in Jacksonville, the Browns would be another option that allows Trubisky to lie in wait as the starter coughed up the lead role. Mayfield will have a shorter leash than Lawrence, and a few rough starts for the Oklahoma alum could open the door for Trubisky to land a starting spot on a team with a solid group of talent.