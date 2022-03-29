3 ideal Cam Newton landing spots after QB claims several teams are ‘interested’

While many of the most notable free agents on the NFL’s open market have signed with new teams for the 2022 season, one-time league MVP Cam Newton is still available to franchises still looking for a proven veteran signal-caller. However, the market for quarterback buyers is only dwindling by the day.

On Monday, the 32-year-old spoke with ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter and explained that despite most teams looking set at QB for the upcoming season, he claimed there are still teams in the league interested in his services.

“I have teams that are interested in signing me,” Newton said. “I am waiting on the best fit as it pertains to winning a championship and getting a fair chance to play.”

Eventually, Newton will put pen to paper on a deal with a team for 2022, however, it’s unlikely he will find one that will offer a “fair chance to play” and be a serious title contender. Meaning he will have to choose between one goal or the other. Leaving the options fairly limited.

Cam Newton stats (2021): 684 yards passing, 4 TDs, 5 INTs, 64.4 rating

While the Carolina Panthers — the team he has played most of his career with — could still use him, chances are they will look to add a QB in the draft and give Sam Darnold one more chance to prove himself. With the Panthers likely out of the equation, here are the franchises that are probably interested in signing the three-time Pro Bowler.

Houston Texans offer Cam Newton a chance to start on day 1

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans have a glaring need for a proven and competent QB in 2022. With the Deshaun Watson saga behind them after trading him to the Cleveland Browns, they are completely immersed in the process of restoring some prestige to their signal-caller position.

In 2021, rookie QB Davis Mills was solid during 13 opportunities in the starting spot. However, they can not head into the season with him as the top option to lead the offense. Even a weathered and beaten-up Newton is still better than Mills in 2022. At least on an optics level, the franchise should want to enter training camp with a former Super Bowl QB in the top spot on the depth chart for morale’s sake.

The expectations for the Texans this season are absurdly low. Newton will bring some hope and name value to the team. And if he were to be outplayed by Mills in camp, then you have a renewed faith that the 2021 third-round pick could become a reliable starter, with the upside for more.

Tennessee Titans fit the contender preference

Jan 9, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA;Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prior to the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Tennessee Titans are one of the few teams in the league that have elite talent and title contender potential without a QB that is worthy of serious Pro Bowl consideration. While Ryan Tannehill’s play may not have been a detriment, it certainly wasn’t at a level where they were a favorite to reach the Super Bowl.

Newton may not be better than Tannehill at this point in his career, but he is still young enough to where the heights of his powers can still be recaptured on a formidable team with a sound infrastructure. And the best version of Tannehill was never even in the same league as Newton at his peak.

Heading into camp, Tannehill will surely be the starter but if Newton plays well it won’t take much to build a QB controversy within the fanbase and locker room. Making them the rare team where the former top overall pick could end up with serious playing time on a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Seattle Seahawks offer opportunity and a favorable style of play

Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports

The Seattle Seahawks are in a complete remodel of their franchise. Not only did they trade away the greatest winner the team has ever had in Russell Wilson, but they even cut still talented defensive stalwarts in Bobby Wagner and Carlos Dunlap. They are ready for a new sensation, but that doesn’t mean they couldn’t hand over the offensive keys to an old sensation while they wait.

Newton would bring a brand and recognizable name to a team that is severely lacking talent fans can get behind. Playing under head coach Pete Carroll would at the very least offer up the narrative of can Carroll rebuild the former superstar, in a scheme that long benefitted Wilson and would surely play to Newton’s strengths.

While they won’t even be contending for a division title, the Seahawks offer Newton a chance to play early, and often, as well as the opportunity to rebuild his value under a highly respected coach looking to prove he was the true source of Seattle’s consistent success, and not just Wilson.