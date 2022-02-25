3 Canucks score twice each to end Flames’ historic streak

Feb 24, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson (40) skates between Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson (4) and forward Blake Coleman (20) in the first period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

J.T. Miller scored two goals, including one on a penalty shot, and Bo Horvat also scored twice to highlight a five-goal second period as the host Vancouver Canucks snapped Calgary’s franchise-record-tying 10-game winning streak with a 7-1 blowout victory on Thursday night.

Miller also had two assists, Elias Pettersson had two goals and an assist and Conor Garland also scored for Vancouver, which won for the fourth time in its last five games.

Brock Boeser and Quinn Hughes each added two assists for the Canucks, who closed within three points of Edmonton for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Thatcher Demko finished with 29 saves.

Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary, which lost for the first time since a 5-1 setback to St. Louis on Jan. 27. Jacob Markstrom made 18 saves and Dan Vladar stopped 13 of 17 shots in relief for the Flames.

Calgary had allowed just 15 goals during its 10-game winning streak, which tied the franchise record set in 1978 and equaled in 2017. But the Flames gave up five goals in less than 17 minutes in the second period Thursday, including a season-high three power-play goals.

Pettersson started the onslaught with a power-play goal at the 3:42 mark, when he one-timed Hughes’ pass from the right circle past Markstrom’s blocker side.

Miller made it 2-0 with another power-play goal, firing a wrist shot from the right circle past Boeser’s screen and over Markstrom’s right shoulder.

Horvat followed 32 seconds later to up the lead to 3-0; he intercepted a clearing pass by Noah Hanifan at the top of the slot and then moved in and fired a wrist shot past Markstrom’s blocker side.

With Markstrom back in the dressing room getting his skate fixed, Vancouver picked up its third power-play goal of the period at the 18:42 mark. Horvat tapped in a rebound of Miller’s shot into an open net — his 17th goal of the season.

Miller made it 5-0 with five seconds to go in the period. His 20th goal of the season came on a penalty shot after Rasmus Andersson had covered a loose puck with his glove in the crease.

Vancouver extended its lead to 7-0 in the first 7:23 of the third period on a rebound goal by Garland and a short-handed goal by Pettersson.

Mangiapane ended the scoring with 2:07 remaining, his 26th goal of the season thwarting Demko’s shutout bid.

–Field Level Media