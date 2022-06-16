2026 World Cup host cities announced: Los Angeles, Boston among the winners

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The 2026 World Cup host cities were announced on Thursday, mere months before the 2022 iteration of soccer’s biggest event is set to be held in Qatar.

We already knew that North America would host the event. That was announced ages ago. But we now have a full list of the 16 that the 2026 World Cup is slated to be played in.

Among the headliners, all three major North American countries will have their hand in the pot. That includes Mexico City, Los Angeles and Toronto as large markets set to bring in the soccer community for a tournament that takes place every four years.

List of the 16 host cities for the 2026 World Cup

United States

Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles

Miami

New York/New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Canada

Toronto

Vancouver

Mexico

Guadalajara

Mexico City

Monterrey

The World Cup was last held in North America back in 1994 with the United States hosting the event. Locations incuded the Rose Bowl in Southern California, Giants Stadium in New Jersey, Soldier Field in Chicago and RFK Stadium in D.C.

Mexico hosted the World Cup in 1970 and 1986. Meanwhile, this is the first time Canada will take part in hosting the spectacular event.

As for the 2022 World Cup, all three 2026 host cities earned bids for the event. They will also receive automatic bids for the 2026 World Cup.