Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, ranked as the 11th best overall prospect in the Class of 2025, committed to LSU on Saturday.

The 5-foot-11 Moore made the announcement in a Twitter post. He chose LSU over Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas and Baylor among 34 offers.

Moore is rated the third-best WR in the class and No. 11 overall, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

Moore is heading into his junior season at Duncanville (Texas) High School.

–Field Level Media