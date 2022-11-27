2024 four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton commits to Michigan

Credit: Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan gained another victory in Ohio this weekend with the commitment of four-star offensive lineman Luke Hamilton to its 2024 class.

Hamilton, from Avon, Ohio, said Sunday he was committing to the Wolverines. He was on hand in Columbus on Saturday when No. 3 Michigan knocked off No. 2 Ohio State in a battle of previously 11-0 teams.

“Last night, watching them do something like that to a team with such success kind of pushed me over the edge to do it and I’m not looking back,” Hamilton told 247Sports.

The 247Sports composite lists the 6-foot-5, 290-pound Hamilton as the No. 8 offensive tackle in the nation. He also gave strong consideration to Michigan State.

“The past two years they’ve been on the uprise,” Hamilton said of the Wolverines. “Of course they’ve always been a top-tier program. They’ve been pushing the past few years. They’re going to be a team nobody wants to mess with. They’re going to be that ‘Bama. They’re going to be a high-level team nobody wants to play and be scared of.”

