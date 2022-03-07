2023 NFL Combine increasingly likely to be held in Indianapolis

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As the National Football League keeps looking for ways to make the NFL Combine a bigger spectacle, the immediate plans for the hosting city in 2023 remain uncertain. However, many around the league seem to believe they’ll make another trip to Indianapolis next year.

Indianapolis started hosting the NFL Combine in 1987, serving as an easy site for everyone around the game to stop by for week-long meetings and player workouts. It’s become a favorite among coaches, agents and executives for its convenience.

However, the NFL’s push for turning it into a primetime event worth a lot more money means significant changes. 2022 NFL Draft prospects ran into issues this year with the scheduling. A majority of players skipped the bench press because it was placed right before positional drills, something far more important for athletic testing. Meanwhile, issues with scheduling also impacted the number of participants in agility drills.

Players, agents, coaches and executives already had issues with the chaotic scheduling caused by the league shifting the NFL Combine to primetime this year. Many around the league also believe it will only get worse when league officials eventually move it to a new hosting city, either Los Angeles or Dallas.

Fortunately, Indianapolis might have one more shot.

Where will the 2023 NFL Combine be?

NBC Sports’ Peter King spoke to multiple prominent NFL operatives regarding the future of the combine. While no decision is official, multiple sources told King that Indianapolis would likely host the 2023 NFL Combine.

While the best financial decision might be to move the week-long event to a bigger city, there are other considerations the league must consider. Indianapolis works out of convenience because everything is connected and everywhere people need to go is within a short walking distance downtown.

There’s also plenty of hotel availability and dining options nearby, creating the smoothest experience possible during a chaotic week for everyone in attendance.

Moving the combine to Los Angeles or Dallas, where everything would be spread out, will negatively impact attendance. Sean McVay and Bill Belichick didn’t attend the combine this year and multiple people inside the league told King more coaches would skip if the combine is moved.

“You watch. If the combine moves, you won’t see near the number of coaches here as who come now.” NFL general manager on what will happen if NFL Combine is relocated, via Peter King

Change is inevitable, coaches and general managers know the NFL is prioritizing its financial interests. However, Indianapolis remains the perfect location for nearly everyone involved and that feedback might allow the city to host this NFL gathering one last time.