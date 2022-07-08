MLB All-Star starters reveal headlined by Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr.

The MLB All-Star starters have officially been revealed. We may have known for some time that certain players, such as Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuna Jr. would be starting, but some of the other names and snubs might surprise you. Scroll below for the starters on both the American League and National League.

American League All-Star starters in 2022

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your 2022 American League All-Star starters.

C – Alejandro Kirk – Toronto Blue Jays

1B – Vladimir Guerrero – Toronto Blue Jays

2B – Jose Altuve – Houston Astros

SS – Tim Anderson – Chicago White Sox

3B – Rafael Devers – Boston Red Sox

OF – Aaron Judge – New York Yankees

OF – Mike Trout – Los Angeles Angels

OF – Giancarlo Stanton – New York Yankees

DH – Shohei Ohtani – Los Angeles Angels

Judge led the AL in during fan voting, guaranteeing his place as a starter in the outfield.

Surprisingly absent is MVP candidate Yordan Alvarez, who’s leading the MLB in OPS at 1.076 heading into Friday night’s action. Then again, with Ohtani taking the designated hitter spot, it’s hard to have too many issues with the slight.

National League All-Star starters in 2022

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Here are your 2022 National League All-Star starters

C – Willson Contreras – Chicago Cubs

1B – Paul Goldschmidt – St. Louis Cardinals

2B – Jazz Chisholm Jr. – Miami Marlins

SS – Trea Turner – Los Angeles Dodgers

3B – Manny Machado – San Diego Padres

OF – Mookie Betts – Los Angeles Dodgers

OF – Ronald Acuna Jr. – Atlanta Braves

OF – Joc Pederson – San Francisco Giants

DH – Bryce Harper – Philadelphia Phillies

Acuna led the NL in voting, so he was assured a spot. It’s his third All-Star appearance in five years.

MLB All-Star reserves to be revealed on Sunday

We already know Miguel Cabrera and Albert Pujols will once again join the All-Star team, but who will their teammates be? We’ll find out the All-Star reserves on Sunday, during the 2022 Chevrolet MLB All-Star Selection Show at 5:30 PM on ESPN.

As is custom, all 30 MLB teams will have at least one All-Star representative.

The 2022 All-Star game takes place on Tuesday, July 19, at 7:30 PM ET on FOX.

