2 teams strongly interested in D.J. Chark this offseason

Now that Amari Cooper has been traded for a box of peanuts, D.J. Chark may be seen as one of the better, more accomplished wide receivers on the free agent market during the 2022 offseason.

Of course, he could re-sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars who have a ton of cap space, ranking in the top-five with just under $40 million to spend, there are two other teams who have shown an early interest in adding Chark to their 2022 WR corps.

Las Vegas Raiders, New England Patriots like D.J. Chark

Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

With many of the top wide receivers that had been listed among the top possible targets available already moving elsewhere or being franchise-tagged, we could see the next tier rise up. One of the players in that middle tier is D.J. Chark.

Having broke his ankle in the 2021 season, Chark was only able to play four games with Trevor Lawrence. While Chark had his least productive season since his rookie campaign, he’s expected to be fully healthy now, setting him up to be ready for training camp.

Two seasons ago, Chark put up a 1,000-yard season, to go with eight touchdown catches as he caught passes from Gardner Minshew II. With Minshew now in Philadelphia, there’s been some rumors linking Chark to the Eagles, but there are two other teams who have recently tossed their hat into the proverbial ring.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, both the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots are expected to look into signing Chark once free agency opens.

Both teams could use help at their outside receiver position and Chark would fill such a need. He may not be a No. 1 option, but he’s at the very least proven to have had some success in his career. To be 26 years old once the season rolls around, Chark likely has yet to hit his prime. Both teams may just take the chance on him reaching his full potential on his second contract in a new atmosphere.

