100 Thieves undefeated in claiming Red Bull Home Ground title

100 Thieves beat Cloud 9 in the Grand Final to win the third iteration of the Red Bull Home Ground competition in Manchester, England on Sunday.

It was the first time North American teams were able to compete in the event, which took place in front of a live audience at the Victoria Warehouse. 100 Thieves were victorious in an all-American final, beating Cloud 9 13-10, 13-9 and 13-3.

It completed a dominating tournament for 100 Thieves, who also beat Team Liquid, Team Heretics and FUT Esports during the group stage before eliminating Team Vitality in the semifinals.

“Bringing home the team’s first international title is great for us as Red Bull Home Ground has acted as a great proving ground for 100 Thieves ahead of the 2023 VCT,” Matthew ‘Cryocells’ Panganiban said. “It’s been great to prove anyone wrong who has underestimated 100 Thieves and to play with a group of people that are my friends…I love these guys.”

An official offseason Valorant tournament, the Home Ground event was an opportunity for the eight teams to test their rosters against elite competition ahead of the 2023 Valorant Championship Tournament.

Cloud 9 won Group B before eliminating Argentinian team KRU Esports.

The final began with a three-point difference in the first map, Bind, before 100 Thieves build a 2-0 lead and then routed Cloud 9 on the third map.

