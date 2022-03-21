100 Thieves run winning streak to 5 in LCS Spring Split

Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

100 Thieves won its fifth straight match and Cloud9 rebounded from having its own winning streak snapped to reclaim first place by themselves on Sunday to conclude Week 7 of the League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split.

Cloud9 (12-3), which had an eight-game winning streak halted on Saturday, was playing on blue as they defeated Counter Logic Gaming (5-10) in 36 minutes. Three players for Cloud9 had six kills apiece, led by Robert “Blaber” Huang of the U.S. with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 6-0-12. Thomas “Jenkins” Tran of the U.S. was at 3-6-1 for CLG.

Team Liquid (11-4) failed to keep pace, falling to second place after losing in 41 minutes to FlyQuest (8-7), who were playing on red. Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen of Canada led FlyQuest with a K-D-A of 6-0-1. Gabriel “Bwipo” Rau of Belgium posted a 5-4-2 for Liquid.

Also playing on red, 100 Thieves (10-5) remained alone in third place, two games behind Cloud9, by extending its winning streak with a 49-minute win over Evil Geniuses (7-8). Ian Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia led the victory with a K-D-A of 5-2-6, while Kyle “Danny” Sakamaki of the U.S. was at 7-2-1 for Geniuses.

Golden Guardians (7-8) defeated Dignitas (7-8) in 27 minutes to leave the teams part of a three-way tie for fifth place. Guardians were playing on blue and were led by Milo “Pridestalker” Wehnes of the Netherlands at 6-2-7. Ersin “Blue” Goren of Belgium finished at 4-4-1 for Dignitas.

In the day’s other match, TSM (4-11), which began the day alone in last place, beat Immortals (4-11), the next team up in the standings, in 31 minutes. It was the second straight win for TSM, who defeated Cloud9 on Saturday.

TSM were playing on red and were led by Heo “Huni” Seung-hoon of South Korea with a 6-1-7. Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage of Germany led Immortals at 6-3-6.

The group stage (Feb. 5-March 27) consists of a double round robin with each team playing 18 matches (best of one), with the top six teams qualifying to play in the playoffs. The top four finishers will split a $200,000 prize pool, with first place taking home $100,000.

Week 8 begins Friday with these five matches:

Team Liquid vs. Golden Guardians

Evil Geniuses vs. FlyQuest

Dignitas vs. Cloud9

Immortals vs. Counter Logic Gaming

TSM vs. 100 Thieves

League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) Spring Split standings:

1. Cloud9, 12-3

2. Team Liquid, 11-4

3. 100 Thieves, 10-5

4. FlyQuest, 8-7

T5. Dignitas, 7-8

T5. Evil Geniuses, 7-8

T5. Golden Guardians, 7-8

8. Counter Logic Gaming, 5-10

T9. Immortals, 4-11

T9. TSM, 4-11

–Field Level Media