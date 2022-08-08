100 Thieves run win streak to 7 in LCS Summer Split

Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

100 Thieves won their seventh straight match and moved back into a tie for first place as Week 7 of the LCS 2022 Summer Split concluded Sunday.

The Thieves defeated Cloud9, while Evil Geniuses lost to Team Liquid. Counter Logic Gaming kept pace with Liquid in a tie for third place by beating FlyQuest.

In the day’s other matches, Immortals broke out of a tie for last place by beating Golden Guardians, while TSM kept Dignitas in the basement.

100 Thieves were playing on red in their 39-minute win over Cloud9. Victor “FBI” Huang of Australia led the way with a kills-deaths-assists ratio of 12-0-8, while Ibrahim “Fudge” Allami of Australia posted a K-D-A of 4-5-3 for the losers.

Liquid, playing on blue, needed only 25 minutes to subdue the Geniuses. Lucas “Santorin” Larsen of Denmark finished with a K-D-A of 7-1-11, while Joseph “Jojopyun” Pyun of Canada posted a 3-5-0 for EG.

Counter Logic Gaming, also on blue, and FlyQuest battled for 52 minutes before CLG emerged victorious. Fatih “Luger” Guven of Turkey led the winners at 8-4-7, while Johnson “Johnsun” Nguyen of Canada registered a 6-3-11 for FlyQuest.

Immortals won their match in 33 minutes while playing on blue. Tristan “PowerOfEvil” Schrage of Germany posted a 5-1-3 in the win.

In yet another match where the winners played on blue, TSM knocked off Dignitas in 31 minutes. China’s Mingyi “Spica” Lu finished with a 6-3-7 for TSM, while nobody had more than two kills for Dignitas.

Week 8 begins Friday with five matches:

Team Liquid vs. Dignitas

Evil Geniuses vs. Golden Guardians

FlyQuest vs. 100 Thieves

TSM vs. Counter Logic Gaming

Immortals vs. Cloud9

LCS 2022 Summer Standings:

T1. 100 Thieves, 12-3

T1. Evil Geniuses, 12-3

T3. Counter Logic Gaming, 10-5

T3. Team Liquid, 10-5

5. Cloud9, 8-7

6. FlyQuest, 7-8

7. TSM, 5-10

T8. Golden Guardians, 4-11

T8. Immortals, 4-11

10. Dignitas, 3-12

–Field Level Media